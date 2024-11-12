Covestor Ltd Has $124,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 317.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,254.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,498 shares of company stock worth $11,556,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

