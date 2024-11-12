Covestor Ltd Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $682,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

