Covestor Ltd Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 675.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 423.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -94.02%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.