Covestor Ltd Purchases 3,878 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

