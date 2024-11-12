Covestor Ltd Purchases 436 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AZEK were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 573.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 459,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 44.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,360,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,487,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.