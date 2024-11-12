Covestor Ltd Sells 563 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 584.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

