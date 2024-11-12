Covestor Ltd Sells 73 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,631,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CorVel by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CorVel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 997.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,999.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $314,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,999.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,113.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $362.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.76. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $198.05 and a 52 week high of $367.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.10.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

