Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 172.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 36.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at $54,524,572.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Crown in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

