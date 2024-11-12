CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,614,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $496.96 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.96.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 310.04%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

