CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,301 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

