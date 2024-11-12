CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,222 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 81.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 227,541 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,398 shares of company stock worth $8,261,667 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.