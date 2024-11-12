CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,935 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 343,687 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.98 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

