CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $370,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,758 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GoodRx by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,736,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 212.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 267,951 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

