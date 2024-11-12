CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $504,000 in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kenon by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

