CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,996 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $2,088,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in UGI by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 578,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About UGI



UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

