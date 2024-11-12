CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG opened at $202.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $158.46 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

