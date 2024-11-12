CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $412.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
