CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,755 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $169.09.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

