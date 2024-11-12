CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,859 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 529,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BOX by 59.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,408,290. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

