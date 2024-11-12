CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Amphenol by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,242,672 shares of company stock worth $155,170,080 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

