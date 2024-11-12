CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PVH opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.