Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on DARE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

