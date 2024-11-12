Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $204,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Entergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,338 shares of company stock worth $4,460,238. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.