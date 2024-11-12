Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,741 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

EPD stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

