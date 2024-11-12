Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $5.69. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 65,370 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 514.74% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

