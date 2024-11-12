FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $47.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,906,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248,891. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

