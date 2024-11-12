First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

FMB opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

