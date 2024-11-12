Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

