FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 707.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,466 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFEB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 795,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 581,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of FFEB opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $874.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.