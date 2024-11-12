FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Five Below Issued By KeyCorp

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Five Below Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.