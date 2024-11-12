FY2025 EPS Estimate for Harley-Davidson Decreased by Analyst

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $327,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 71,664.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.