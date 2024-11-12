Head-To-Head Analysis: Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) versus Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glacier Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $46.20, suggesting a potential downside of 20.70%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $1.14 billion 5.82 $222.93 million $1.62 35.96 Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 14.69% 5.84% 0.65% Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

