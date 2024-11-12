Head-To-Head Contrast: Maison Solutions (MSS) versus Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $73.94 million -$3.34 million -7.21 Maison Solutions Competitors $28.81 billion $510.25 million 133.56

Maison Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -3.43% -22.40% -4.04% Maison Solutions Competitors 1.19% 10.90% 4.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summary

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Maison Solutions competitors beat Maison Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

