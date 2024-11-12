Head to Head Survey: Moolec Science (MLEC) vs. Its Competitors

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 673 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Moolec Science to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -97.95% -27.91% Moolec Science Competitors -20.30% -43.48% -0.54%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Moolec Science and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 128 730 961 19 2.47

Moolec Science presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 582.67%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.38%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.63 million -$7.31 million -4.39 Moolec Science Competitors $1.02 billion $81.17 million 64.10

Moolec Science’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Moolec Science competitors beat Moolec Science on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

