HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Bank of America cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

