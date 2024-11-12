HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

