Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.94.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HL
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,689 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,515 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hecla Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hecla Mining Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hecla Mining
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.