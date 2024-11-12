Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 314.1% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 240,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 182,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $14,074,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $157.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.