Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 288.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $682,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $6,343,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $33,765,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $167.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.