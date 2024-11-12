Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,793 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

