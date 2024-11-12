Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RWK opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $91.09 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $838.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

