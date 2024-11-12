iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

