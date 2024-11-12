iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Lowered by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after buying an additional 214,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

