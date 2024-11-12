iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 157.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

EWL opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

