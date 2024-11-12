iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DVY stock opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.