Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,035,000 after buying an additional 163,598 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 724,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NYSE:JXN opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -22.15%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

