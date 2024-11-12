Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

