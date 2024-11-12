Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 87,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $247.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

