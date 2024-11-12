Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $533.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

