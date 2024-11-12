Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CMDY opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.